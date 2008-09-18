This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

’19 Columbia Freshmen Jump to the Ivy League From the Armed Forces’

A recent story about armed forces veterans at Columbia University reminds me of my friend and high school classmate, Phil Lille [New York, “19 Columbia Freshmen Jump to the Ivy League From the Armed Forces,” September 5, 2008].

Phil, an All-City athlete, and Tufts University parted company after his freshman (1955-1956) year. He joined the Marines and became a frogman.

After his discharge he matriculated at Columbia University. He took his studies seriously, narrowly missed Phi Beta Kappa, and was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to study in Japan.

I was a student at Columbia Law School at the time and was amazed at how the military experience changed my friend.

I hope that the 19 veterans who have enrolled as freshmen at Columbia match my Phil’s experience and achievements.

HARRY PETCHESKY

New York, N.Y.