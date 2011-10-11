Cue Card for Debate: Three Broad Themes Await Answers at GOP Face-Off in New Hampshire

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Following is The New York Sun Cue Card of three broad themes to listen for during tonight’s GOP Debate at New Hampshire.

Monetary reform. This is the elephant in the room in respect of the economy, which is, ostensibly, the theme of the debate tonight. Who gets the issue of monetary reform and the stirrings in respect of the gold standard? And who doesn’t? The leader on this question is Congressman Ron Paul, who has owned the issue of sound money for more than a generation.

The Congressman has recently introduced into the Congress the most radical constructive monetary measure since introduction of the Greenback during the Civil War. It is the Free Competition in Currencies Act, which would restore the legality of private money, end capital gains taxation on gold and other specie, and end the system of legal tender. Who else is prepared to stand up on this issue? Can Congressman Paul draw them out?

Immigration. Who will make the link between the free market camp and the social conservative camp by arguing what might be called the pro-life position on immigration — that America is an under-populated country and needs all the immigrants it can get? Our population density, at 83 persons a square mile, is by far one of the most anemic of the major countries, less than a quarter of the rich density of 363 persons a square mile boasted by, say, China, which is such a booming challenge to the world at the moment.

China, the richest country in terms of the absolute size of its population, is itself way down on the list in terms of density; it’s not even half as rich as India, say, in terms of population density. So when our candidates talk, as they like to do, of America’s best days being ahead of us, they have good reason — we have centuries of room for growth. Is there any candidate prepared to argue the immigration question in these terms? And to remark on the wisdom of the religious sages who have understood since Sinai the importance of population growth?

Religion. Advance stories are predicting that one question which may intrude on the economic focus of the debate is Governor Romney’s — and Governor Huntsman’s — religion. This was put to the former House speaker, Newt Gingrich, and Herman Cain over the weekend by Bob Schieffer on Face the Nation. They wisely declined to question Mr. Romney’s Mormon faith.

But neither Mr. Gingrich nor Mr. Cain referred to the bedrock principle of the American Constitution. No religious test shall ever be required for any office of trust under the United States. Whether this constitutional point is brought home tonight will be one of the things to watch out for.

And also whether anyone will picks up the issue marked by William McGurn in an important column called “The Cult of Anti-Mormonism” in the Wall Street Journal this morning. Mr. McGurn noted that liberal press seems delighted to defend Mr. Romney against such fundamentalists as Reverend Robert Pastor Jeffress, who says Mr. Romney isn’t a Christian.

But Mr. McGurn notes the backlash — sometimes including threats of physical harm — against Mormons who supported Proposition 8, California’s constitutional amendment to proscribe same-gender marriage at California. “If you were a Mormon,” Mr. McGurn asked, “which would you consider the real threat to your liberty: what some Dallas Baptist says about your faith—or organized attacks intended to intimidate and drive you off the public square?”

And as a bonus, we wonder whether anyone tell the story of Reverend Jacob Duché, which was related in one of the most remarked on editorials ever issued by the Sun, “Patriotism and Piety.” Duché was the clergyman who offered a prayer for the American Revolution, only to come out, once the Revolutionary War got difficult, for a peaceful settlement with the British.

Duché even wrote to General Washington suggesting he quit the fight. Washington was infuriated and leaked Duche’s letter to the press, forcing the renegade reverend to flee to England, where he spent the war as a traitor — proving the immortal principle that, in matters of state, it’s not the piety but the patriotism.