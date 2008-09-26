This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘For Love of a Ballpark’

I’ve appreciated Andrew Wolf’s prominent voice and thought provoking columns concerning the preservation of Yankee Stadium in recent months [Opinion, “For Love of a Ballpark,” September 22, 2008].

Is anyone listening, anywhere? If there is a more deserving building to be preserved, I’ve failed to find it.

STEVEN CORNELL

Salt Lake City, Utah

‘Unfinished Business’

Regarding a recent article, “Unfinished Business” [Arts & Letters, September 16, 2008].

“Virtual JFK: Vietnam if Kennedy Had Lived,” the new documentary at Film Forum that theorizes how John F. Kennedy would have managed the Vietnam debacle had he lived, misses a fundamental point — his refusal to take the advice of a superior strategist, General Charles DeGaulle, who warned Kennedy, “Don’t get involved.”

That says it all.

JEROME STARR

New York, N.Y.