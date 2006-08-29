Fostering Democracy

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

As international news focuses on the conflict in the Middle East, the nuclear stand-off in Iran, let alone the war in Iraq, America should not lose sight of other parts of the world where it can foster democracy through more traditional means. Vietnam is a prime example. The Administration’s recent decision to approve Vietnam’s entry into the World Trade Organization — a decision that must be ratified by the U.S. Senate — is an important step towards opening Vietnam to reform and strengthen a critical partnership in Asia. Yet absent a strong-minded commitment to democratic development in that country, long-term economic growth in Vietnam is still in doubt.

In recent years, America has not only normalized relations with Vietnam, but has also dramatically expanded economic ties, to both countries’ benefit. Trade has ballooned to over $6 billion annually, and Vietnam’s annual exports to America have grown at an audacious 40% rate per year over the last six years.These developments are occurring against a backdrop of growing Chinese regional competition and America’s desire to counterbalance that influence in Southeast Asia with the ASEAN regional grouping. America needs new partners in Asia, and Vietnam is a prime candidate.

At the same time, there has been a real downside to Vietnam’s growth. With increasing economic freedom, the one-party Communist regime grows increasingly intolerant of domestic dissent. The Communist party has brazenly oppressed its own people, particularly targeting political activists who believe that the government needs to reform. One needs to look no further than the case of Dr. Pham Hong Son to understand that greater freedoms in Vietnam have made its government increasingly nervous about how they will be exercised. Dr. Son — a Vietnamese physician turned pro-democracy advocate — was convicted in 2003 in a one-day closed trial and sentenced to thirteen years in prison. His crime? Dr. Son translated and distributed an article from the American embassy website entitled, “What is Democracy,” an exposition on democratic principles contained in most American high school textbooks.

Or take the case of 25-year-old Truong Quoc Huy. His crime? Mr. Huy expressed his displeasure with government corruption and called for democratic elections in an online voice-chat forum. For that action he was held for 18 months without charge and without access to an attorney. Mr. Huy was released in July on the eve of the House of Representative’s vote to approve Permanent Normal Trade Relations for Vietnam only to be re-arrested in August while chatting online with his mother and friends.

Although America should welcome its growing relationship with Vietnam, the American public should be concerned with the fate of Dr. Son, Mr. Huy, and others like them. For both men have paid a high price to exercise the basic democratic rights that we as Americans can take for granted.

Fortunately, the Administration has leverage with Vietnam. Continued access to the American market is important not only for Vietnam’s continued economic growth, but also, from the point of view of leaders in Hanoi, for continued political stability. Meanwhile, Hanoi continues to repress own people with impunity.The truth is that as Vietnam grows exponentially, America is not seeing a proportionate return — economically or politically.

That’s why America should be putting pressure on Vietnam to ensure Hanoi’s political reform keeps pace with its economic expansion. The Administration should be emphasizing that friendship is a two-way process, and that Vietnam needs to reciprocate America’s support with incremental steps towards reform. If America is to help usher Vietnam into the global economic community, Vietnam should meet us half-way.

Although reform will not occur overnight, Vietnam must take steps to show a commitment to political change on par with the commitment it has already shown to economic change.

A positive first step would be to release both Dr. Son and Mr. Huy before President Bush’s visit to Vietnam in November.