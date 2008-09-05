This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘Here’s My Biden Story’

In his book, “My Father’s Son,” Justice Clarence Thomas relates a similar story about the courteous Senator Biden that is completely different than Justice David Souter’s encounter, as David Shribman wrote about in his recent column [Opinion, “Here’s My Biden Story,” August 29, 2008].

Like Justice Souter, Justice Thomas was invited to tour the hearing chamber a few days in advance and was assured by Mr. Biden that he would start out by asking a few soft ball questions so that Justice Thomas could relax.

As Justice Thomas recalls, Mr. Biden, the first questioner, immediately threw a bean ball right at his head, quoting from a speech on property rights that Justice Thomas had given four years earlier at the Pacific Legal foundation.

As a matter of fact, Justice Thomas wrote that he was shocked and did not immediately recall the speech. He was completely taken by surprise.

This is an example of how you can trust Mr. Biden, a real nice guy.

LEON WEIL

New York, N.Y.