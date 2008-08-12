This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

I would like to congratulate The New York Sun and reporter E.B. Solomont for once again bringing the medical malpractice issue to light in the story “Hospital Obstetrics Ward Will Close Amid Malpractice Crisis” [New York, July 31, 2008].

It will truly be an unfortunate and sad day when Long Island College Hospital closes the ward — a victim of New York State’s escalating medical liability mayhem.

When a maternity ward shuts its doors, the impact on the community is significant.

Neighboring institutions face overcrowding as they absorb patients excess. Obstetrician-gynecologists, themselves part of the community, move elsewhere to practice. In doing so, their former patients must look for new physicians.

With all this talk about New York State’s financial crisis, lawmakers are ignoring another crisis: access to women’s health care is being curtailed. I can only hope our Legislature and Governor Paterson are paying attention to the plight of Long Island College Hospital because this is a situation that could become a familiar sight across New York.

If something isn’t done to rectify the medical liability situation, I truly fear for the women of New York State.

“When a labor and delivery unit is overcrowded, the safety of the institution may be jeopardized.”

Dr. RICHARD WALDMAN

The writer chairs the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists District II/NY (ACOG)

Syracuse, N.Y.