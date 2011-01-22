In America’s Contest With China, the Best Weapon Ignites a Boom

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A number of people, myself included, have looked to President Reagan’s Cold War triumph over the Soviet Union as a possible solution to Red China’s rising arrogance. Times are different today. But Reagan argued forcefully that domestic economic growth is the best weapon against foreign threats.

During the Cold War 1980s, with the American economy booming, we literally produced the goods that the Soviets did not. Today, while China needs to be challenged on its unfair trading practices, America also must adopt credible, pro-growth policies — including limited government, lower spending, fewer regulations, low tax rates, and a sound King Dollar.

That will send the ultimate message to China: Do not dare tread on the U.S.