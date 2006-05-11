It Begins in First Grade

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The recent spate of concern over American high schools has resulted in a multiplicity of reports and pronouncements by prominent people who are rightly worried. Only 51% of last year’s high school graduates who took the ACT, or American College Test examination, had the reading skills they needed to succeed in college or a job-training program. Oprah Winfrey and Melinda and Bill Gates, to their credit, have weighed in on the discussion. The National Governor’s Association has made high school reform a priority.

The favorite remedy seems to be one of “restructuring” the high schools. Dividing the high schools into small schools is the solution of the day. This response appeals to wealthy donors and educators alike. It is an answer that blames no one; it relies on external, physical changes, not addressing what is going on in the classroom. With the exception of a very few, outstanding schools, most of these small high schools have not succeeded.

High school is simply too late to remedy the learning problems young people have. The habits of acquiring knowledge, accompanied by careful thought and analysis, begin in first grade. They begin with a systematic teaching of reading, spelling, and vocabulary.

English is 87% phonetic. Most of it can be taught in an organized, step-by-step approach, using all the pathways to the brain by seeing, saying, hearing, and writing simultaneously the sounds and words being taught. For beginning reading, all children – no matter from what social or economic group – thrive on good, systematic, phonetic instruction. Massive research ordered by Congress in the United States and published in 2000, as well as a large study done in England over many years, has supported this point of view.

The next aspect to academic success is using those basic skills to acquire knowledge. We need to have an honest discussion about what our children are being taught. Are they being taught Ancient, European, Asian, and American history? Are they learning the range of mathematics, up-to-date chemistry, physics, and biology? Are they learning about Western music and art, and then the music and art of other cultures? Are they reading the poetry, drama, and literature of the English language? Are they being offered French, Spanish, German, and Chinese languages?

Subject-matter study also begins in the early grades. As words are written, their meanings can be discussed. This is where comprehension begins. For example, Sunday means the day of the sun; Monday means the day of the moon. Saturday was named for the Roman god, Saturn. Greek and Latin roots can be taught to increase vocabulary.

Children whose families speak Spanish have the Latin roots at their disposal. Students, even in first grade, can have Greek and Roman myths read to them and learn some astronomy and history. In second grade, they can begin to read for knowledge on their own. Young children are fascinated by new knowledge, the beginning for them of a wonderful intellectual journey. This is where high school – and academic success – begin.