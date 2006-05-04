Letters to the Editor
‘Truth in Heart of Havana’
Never breaking its long-standing record of being the friend and supporter of freedom-seeking Cubans, The New York Sun demonstrates this stance even in its movie reviews [“Truth in the Heart of Havana,” Mark Hemingway, Arts & Letters, April 28, 2006].
Mr. Hemingway’s review of Andy Garcia’s “The Lost City” ingeniously contrasts it with Hollywood’s adoring renditions of the murderous Ernesto (“Che”) Guevara.
While still commenting on the artistic and technical qualities of the film, the Sun’s review rightfully places “The Lost City” among the very few works that depict the horrors of communist dictatorships Thanks, Sun!
MARGARITA GARCIA-ESTEVEZ
Department of Psychology
Montclair State University
Montclair, N.J.
