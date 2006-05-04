Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘Truth in Heart of Havana’

Never breaking its long-standing record of being the friend and supporter of freedom-seeking Cubans, The New York Sun demonstrates this stance even in its movie reviews [“Truth in the Heart of Havana,” Mark Hemingway, Arts & Letters, April 28, 2006].

Mr. Hemingway’s review of Andy Garcia’s “The Lost City” ingeniously contrasts it with Hollywood’s adoring renditions of the murderous Ernesto (“Che”) Guevara.

While still commenting on the artistic and technical qualities of the film, the Sun’s review rightfully places “The Lost City” among the very few works that depict the horrors of communist dictatorships Thanks, Sun!

MARGARITA GARCIA-ESTEVEZ

Department of Psychology

Montclair State University

Montclair, N.J.