Letters to the Editor

‘Putting Captain in His Place’

In his piece, “Putting ‘the Captain’ in His Place,” Tim Marchman succeeded in his quest to be controversial [Sports, May 4, 2006].

People who really understand baseball know that pure statistical analysis only takes you so far when you assess the true value of a ballplayer. Nevertheless, Derek Jeter is tracking toward 3,000 career hits; he scores at least 100 runs every year; he drives in slightly less than 100 runs every year (because he bats first or second); and he has four world championship rings (and more to come).

Derek Jeter is a leader, and the Yankee team is built around him (even Alex Rodriguez yielded the shortstop position to become his teammate). He is the quintessential franchise ballplayer. And, his performance in the post-season is the envy of his contemporaries. One might say Mr. Jeter has the Xfactor. As Mr. Marchman points out, he makes his teammates play better; he encourages them through slumps, and his consistency in every aspect of the game (hitting, fielding, throwing, and running) is respected by everyone.

Statistics would have us believe that there are “better” ballplayers in the game today, and a few of them will someday have plaques in the Hall of Fame next to Derek Jeter’s.

SALVATORE J. BOMMARITO

Manhattan