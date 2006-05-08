This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Letters to the Editor

‘Benepe’s Backhoes’

The renovation of Cadman Plaza was designed in consultation with the community, including United Veterans of Kings Country and the American Legion [“Benepe’s Backhoes,” Editorial, May 4, 2006].

It was presented at public meetings and approved by the Community Board and the Art Commission.

The design incorporates synthetic turf at the central lawn, not the area surrounding the World War II memorial, and includes 20% more natural grass around the park’s perimeter.

As one of the neighborhood’s few open spaces, the lawn is a popular place for school groups and neighborhood children to play sports.

Maintaining a pristine natural lawn is a complex process. In addition to chemicals for fertilization, water for irrigation, and gas burning machines for maintenance, keeping a lawn pristine requires us to keep team sports and children off of them much of the time.

Even with new irrigation, it wouldn’t be able to withstand the daily beat of hundreds of feet.

Our solution will be better for kids and better for the environment.

Technological advances mean that today’s synthetic turf is safer and softer than ever before. It is usable all year round and provides excellent drainage.

In fact, we will soon be cutting the ribbon on Central Park’s first synthetic turf field at Hecksher Playground.

As a result, the renovation of Cadman Plaza will provide more access for the community to enjoy-year round.

ADRIAN BENEPE

Commissioner

New York City Department Of Parks & Recreation