Letters to the Editor

‘Union Opposes Klein’

The Council of School Supervisors and Administrators has never said that it opposed the empowerment zone for principals and assistant principals. For Department of Education spokesperson David Cantor to say we are opposed is beyond credulity [“Union Opposes Klein Effort On Principals,” Deborah Kolben, New York, May 17, 2006].

It is the role of the CSA to protect the contractual rights of principals, assistant principals, supervisors and education administrators as well as those under state education law. The DOE has not been forthcoming with details on the empowerment zone and the contract they want principals to sign. No reasonable person enters into an agreement without first knowing the details.

As I wrote in my message to CSA members, “Because the DoE has not provided CSA with information in a timely manner, information that could balance your new empowerment with your culpability, we can simply encourage you to make an informed choice and not to succumb to pressure unless this is something about which you feel secure and comfortable.”

JILL LEVY

President

Council of School Supervisors and Administrators

Brooklyn