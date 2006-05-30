Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘Britain’s Last Hope’

I applaud your constant attention to the dire threat jihad Islam poses to Britain – and the U.S. [Daniel Freedman, “Britain’s Last Hope,” Opinion, May 25, 2006 and Daniel Johnson, “Letter from London,” Opinion, May 25, 2006].

The New York Sun remains, sadly, one of the few newspapers in the country that eloquently and persistently reports on the collapse of Western elites in the face of this threat. I pray they’re reading you in London.

ROBERT BOVE

Contributing Editor

New English Review

Brooklyn