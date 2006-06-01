Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘Nation’s Longest-Serving State Legislator to Retire’

It isn’t often we see a political county chairman take a position with a principled approach to an election [“Nation’s Longest-Serving State Legislator to Retire,” New York, April 11, 2006]. We saw that recently when the Republican County Chairman in Staten Island, Robert Helbock, resigned from his chairmanship before announcing his run for the State Senate seat held for half a century by his mentor, State Senator John Marchi.

“It could be considered a conflict for me to serve as party chairman while also being a potential candidate,” said Mr. Helbock.

Again, kudos to a principled Staten Island politician.

ROBERT J. BRAISTED

West Brighton, S.I.