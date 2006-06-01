Letters to the Editor

The New York Sun

‘Nation’s Longest-Serving State Legislator to Retire’

It isn’t often we see a political county chairman take a position with a principled approach to an election [“Nation’s Longest-Serving State Legislator to Retire,” New York, April 11, 2006]. We saw that recently when the Republican County Chairman in Staten Island, Robert Helbock, resigned from his chairmanship before announcing his run for the State Senate seat held for half a century by his mentor, State Senator John Marchi.

“It could be considered a conflict for me to serve as party chairman while also being a potential candidate,” said Mr. Helbock.

Again, kudos to a principled Staten Island politician.

ROBERT J. BRAISTED
West Brighton, S.I.

