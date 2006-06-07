The New York Sun

Join
National

Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

‘Renaissance Comes to Bed-Stuy’

Granted, Bedford-Stuyvesant has come a long way from its days as a crime-ridden, drug zone. However, if you look around New York City, there is a major lack of housing, and affordable housing [“A Renaissance Comes to ‘The Alamo’ of Bed-Stuy,” David Lombino. Page 1, June 5, 2006].

Bedford-Stuyvesant is just one of a few places that newcomers, and those priced out of their middle-class communities, are going to, but is it because they desire to move there? I am not buying it.

Sure, urban areas in Brooklyn have made major comebacks. Coney Island and Red Hook are thriving, thanks to renewal in commercial properties such as Keyspan Park and Fairway Supermarket. However, if you didn’t know anything about Bedford-Stuyvesant and were to walk along Myrtle Avenue or Fulton Street, the main road, you would see a place not as rosy as your article states.

There are still vacant stores, graffiti, and a place if you were walking alone at 1 in the morning, you might be asking for a death wish, not a good time as you would find in other communities. The travel to Manhattan is still rather long on the M and J subway lines; the buses along Fulton Street move slowly.

It is nice to see the community making a comeback, in large part due to the newcomers and some new business improvements such as Home Depot and Bushaby’s restaurant. But the comeback is not completed. New residents have come only because property values everywhere in New York City are skyrocketing at never-seen-before levels, and longtime suffering residents are taking advantage of it. Bedford-Stuyvesant has a lot of work to do still.

THOMAS BRICE
Staten Island

Please address letters intended for publication to the Editor of The New York Sun. Letters may be sent by e-mail to editor@nysun.com, by facsimile to 212-608-7348, or post to 105 Chambers Street, New York City 10007. Please include a return address and daytime telephone number. Letters may be edited.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use