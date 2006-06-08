Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Your editorial is an example of those who rail against abortion while vilifying efforts to decrease unintended pregnancies [“Unintended Americans,” May 26, 2006].

Emergency contraception, also known as the morning-after pill, is not, as you state, an abortion pill. It is a high-dose oral contraceptive that can be taken within 120 hours of unprotected sex to prevent pregnancy. It will not affect or harm an existing pregnancy if the woman is already pregnant.

Planned Parenthood salutes Mayor Bloomberg for the effort he’s making on behalf of women and teens to reduce unintended pregnancies. New York City has one of the highest rates of teen pregnancy in the nation. I’m sure we can all agree that efforts to decrease teen pregnancy are something to be applauded.

JOAN MALIN

President

Planned Parenthood Of New York City

Manhattan

Editor’s Note: Opinion differs as to whether what is called the morning-after pill can also be called an abortion pill. It is certainly different from the RU-486 abortion pill. In the Vatican’s official newspaper L’Osservatore Romano, Maria Luisa Di Pietro, a teacher at the Institute of Bioethics in Rome, clarifies the church’s opposition to the use of the morning-after pill: “Those who say that the ‘morning-after pill’ is not abortifacient, but prevents implantation, do not realize that they are affirming its abortifacient nature when they say that it prevents implantation: since this action can only take place after fertilisation and works by preventing the continued development of the embryo, it can only be abortifacient.”

Thank you for your editorial, which details Mayor Bloomberg’s latest outrageous speech vis-a-vis stem cell research, science, and faith.

Mr. Bloomberg is the most proabortion mayor elected in New York City. He would do well to read Ramesh Ponnuru’s brilliant book, “The Party of Death,” which describes how support for unlimited abortion rights has taken liberal Democrats from their core values of protection for the defenseless and wrecked havoc on the moral fiber of our country.

If Mr. Bloomberg supports illegal immigration, it is probably because, in his mind, the poor are aborting the future swimming pool cleaners and landscapers on whom he is so dependent to live his life of ease and luxury.

The Republican party would do well to dump this “Republican In Name Only.”

ALICE LEMOS

Woodside, N.Y.