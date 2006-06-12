Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘Hevesi’s Hatred’

Senator Lott, at a testimonial dinner in honor of Strom Thurmond, makes a statement that the country would have been better off had the aging southerner been elected president [“Hevesi’s Hatred,” Editorial, June 2, 2006].

It was obvious that Mr. Lott was merely trying to say something nice about his colleague. Because Thurmond was a Dixiecrat, Mr. Lott was vilified by leading Democrats and the press led the pack.

Despite numerous apologies, Mr. Lott was forced to step down as majority leader, and there were numerous calls for him to resign his Senate seat. The state comptroller, Alan Hevesi, in contrast, talks about shooting President Bush between the eyes, phrasing it as a “compliment” to Senator Schumer. Where is the outcry from the press or from other elected officials?

Mr. Hevesi’s apology is immediately accepted and a “let’s move on” attitude prevails. Double standard for Democrats and Republicans? You bet.

DANIEL PANARELLA

Staten Island

At least Alan Hevesi apologized quickly and sincerely for his outra geous statement. He condemned himself strongly for his “totally offensive statement” which was, he himself said, “remarkably stupid” and “incredibly moronic.”

Unlike the phony apologies that often come from other politicians, celebrities, and athletes who have said or done something wrong, he did not wait until he had been pilloried by the press and public for days or weeks, and he did not cry about his remarks having been “taken out of context” or “blown out of proportion.”

RICHARD SIEGELMAN

Plainview, N.Y.

‘A Vote of Thanks’

Regarding Eli Lake’s news item, May 22, 2006, about the possibility that Iran would mandate a distinctive dress code for non-Muslims:

This concept, of singling out minorities, has a long history in the Muslim world. The Koran, at Sura II, Chapter 90, states humiliation is the punishment of those who reject the faith [“A Vote of Thanks Is Expressed by Iranian Jews,” Page 1].

Caliph Omar ibn-Abd-al-Aziz (ruled 717-720) enacted legislation that singled out Jews and Christians to be subject to certain humiliating treatments. Among them was a distinctive dress code that identified non-Muslims.

Iran doesn’t have to take a page from the Nazis. It has its own history and discrimination.

GERALD SCHWARTZ

Tarrytown, N.Y.