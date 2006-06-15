Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘He Helps People Start’

The article on Ronald Bailey, a business owner giving jobs and dignity to places like the South Bronx and Harlem, is an example of what needs to be done in many inner-city neighborhoods [“He Helps People Start From Bottom, With Dignity,” Pranay Gupte, New York, June 14, 2006].

Sure, in many middle-class areas, McDonald’s would take away from diners and mom-and-pops as well as put them out of business. But McDonald’s is the beginning of hope, dignity, and strength for many inner-city youths who would not get the chance that others would get outside their neighborhood.

The feeling of getting your first check, the feeling of working for every dollar you make, is no greater feeling for any teen, and getting to spend it on anything you want is a springboard to success.

Mr. Bailey, unlike many businessmen, shows that he cares for his community and wants to give back. He understands the inner city and should be commended not just for putting in a business when others didn’t, but taking the lead on seeing the possibilities of starving neighborhoods that need something positive, and recognizing the workforce of the inner city.

THOMAS BRICE

Staten Island