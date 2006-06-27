Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘Does the NYPD Profile?’

Daniel Pipes claims in his column, “Does the Police Department Profile? Should It?” that the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee agrees with Dov Hikind that race and ethnicity should be considered in “terrorist profiling” [New York, June 13, 2006].

As reflected in many public statements over the years, most recently the Courier Life on June 16, the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee categorically opposes racial profiling as ineffective and discriminatory. We agree with the NYPD that racial, ethnic, and religious profiling are unhelpful for law enforcement, not to mention illegal. The terrorist threat facing the United States requires smart policing, not political demagoguery or slipshod journalism.

KATHERINE METRES ABBADI

Executive Director

American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee-New York

This letter was also signed by Asli Bali, board member of the ADC-New York, and Samer Khalaf, board member of the ADC-New Jersey

Mr. Pipes Replies:

Katherine Metres Abbadi may well state that her organization “categorically opposes racial profiling as ineffective and discriminatory,” but here is a news item, “Calls for Racial, Ethnic Profiling Renewed After Transit Attacks,” from the San Francisco Chronicle, August 10, 2005. I have italicized the relevant passage:

“Laila Al-Qatami of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee said she expects calls for racial profiling at airports, on subways or at other public places to increase, especially if there is another terrorist attack. But she warned against racial or ethnic profiling and said everyone has to grow accustomed to the inconvenience of things like security screening at airports. ‘We’re living in a climate where it’s not about convenience anymore. If you use race or ethnicity, you’ll miss other things. It’s important we screen everyone so we don’t miss anyone,’ she said. She said using race as one of many factors in deciding who to examine closely is acceptable.”

“Using race as one of many factors” is precisely what Dov Hikind calls for in the proposed New York State legislation that I endorsed in my New York Sun column, “Does the Police Department Profile? Should It?”

‘New Spying Furor Erupts’

Regarding your front-page story “New Furor Erupts As Spying Secret Is Compromised,” Josh Gerstein, June 23, 2006, the New York Times quotes an unnamed former government official who describes SWIFT as the mother lode.

The New York Times’s agenda can be seen in its pre-emptive attack on Grand Jury leaks in New York Times v. Gonzales, now pending in the Court of Appeals (2nd Circuit).

If the government is successful in reversing Judge Sweet’s ruling, will the New York Times appeal to the Supreme Court, now that Justices Roberts and Alito are ready to rule on the issue? I think not.

If the government loses its appeal in the 2nd Circuit, will the Justice Department seek an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court? This will tell us whether Patrick Fitzgerald and Attorney General Gonzales are “aggressive” prosecutors or are afraid of the mighty mass media.

The grand jury leak in the Barry Bonds case pales in comparison to the leaks from the Holy Land Foundation case, or the Valerie Plame “leak case.” National security is involved.

JAMES R. SULLIVAN

Manhattan

‘The Red Crystal’

So, the Magen David is considered too offensive by Israel’s opponents? [“The Red Crystal,” Editorial, June 23, 2006]

Hell will be frozen over the day I send a contribution to any charity that sends money to any organization that includes “Red Cross” in its name.

JAMES SKLAROFF

Cold Spring, N.Y.