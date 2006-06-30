Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘Buffett and the Poor’

I was intrigued by the “Buffett and the Poor” New York Sun editorial [June 28, 2006]. The philanthropic commitment made by Warren Buffett has set an important standard for American executives.

Whether the funds are used for public health, education innovations or help for the poor, the private sector and other foundations should take note.

Poor and near-poor persons in America need help for many reasons. However, I don’t believe that the issue is a “market system,” which was a point you raised in the editorial.

Our federal poverty level needs to be readjusted by regional costs of living. There is no way the same income level in Mobile, Ala., provides for a family in New York City. It will be unpopular to readjust the number and may appear to show more people living in poverty, but at least we will be dealing with it.

Clearly, our nation can do more to help people in poverty and certainly help the working poor who have tried so hard to escape poverty. For example, when a family is able to increase its income from within the poverty level to above that level, it is faced with the loss of health care coverage, housing assistance, job training, childcare, and food stamps.

It’s not hard to imagine that many families realize that the system is stacked against them, if they work hard to improve their lives only to be penalized for the effort. Senior citizens, too, face enormous hardship when a spouse passes away and their Social Security income drops from about $900 month to approximately $690.

With average housing costs in cities like New York hovering at about $800 a month for most seniors, those who depend on Social Security income and lose a spouse find themselves at the edge of homelessness. We should be able to do better.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, with Warren Buffett’s help, is leading the way to address some significant concerns in society. Other corporate and philanthropic leaders, coupled with government, must address those I mention above.

WILLIAM E. RAPFOGEL

Chief Executive Officer Metropolitan Council On Jewish Poverty

www.metcouncil.org

Manhattan

‘Not Just for the Fourth’

Shlomo Greenwald’s article on the rising amount of fireworks complaints, and the increase in permitted fireworks displays, is right on the money [“Not Just for the Fourth Anymore: Fireworks Ignite Noise Complaints,” Page 1, June 28, 2006].

The people at Aramark, Macy’s, and Target do a great job yearly with their fireworks displays, and I have been fortunate enough for many years to be able to see the beautiful displays they put on each year.

There is nothing wrong with anyone complaining about their quality of life or noise complaints or decibel levels, as they have in Brooklyn Heights and the 17th Precinct in Manhattan, but for one day there is nothing wrong with a colorful sky on the Fourth of July describing the Stars and Stripes. After all, it is as American as apple pie.

THOMAS BRICE

Staten Island