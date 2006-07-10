Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘Fireworks Ignite Noise Complaints’

In response to “Fireworks Ignite Noise Complaints” [New York,June 28, 2006] … We live a few blocks from the Brooklyn waterfront and have been surprised by fireworks on a number of non-holidays, including June 10. Although we love watching these displays, we never cease to be startled and/or concerned — both for our safety and for that of the city we love. On one occasion last year we telephoned both 311 and our local precinct to inquire whether or not we were hearing fireworks. No one knew. In the aftermath of 9/11 it is unnerving to hear loud explosions and to find no one who can confirm that we are not under attack. Requests to our local TV stations to run a crawl alerting viewers to the fireworks have gone unanswered. We don’t want the fireworks stopped, we want them prominently announced so we feel more secure (and so we can join in the fun).

LAURA CONGLETON

DAVID RANDALL

Brooklyn, N.Y.

‘With Terrorists, Let Israel Succeed Where America Has Failed’

Whenever I become dismayed about the incessant Israel bashing from the left wing press, I can usually count on a few journalists to lift my spirits. Once again, Youssef Ibrahim rises to the occasion. In his latest article, “With Terrorists, Let Israel Succeed Where America Has Failed” [Foreign, July 7-9, 2006] he hits every high note. In a bitter irony, Israel’s own self appointed left wing elite — who permeate its court system, its press and its perches in academia — have taken the lead in pummeling Israel into the ground. They would be well advised to follow Mr. Ibrahim’s sage advice, and to let Israel vanquish the Islamis threats, thereby proclaiming victory for both Israel and America. Needless to say, they too will otherwise feel the swords of the “Muslim Fundamentalists and the rotting Arab dictators…”

ADINA KUTNICKI

Ridgewood, N.J.