The New York Sun

Join
National

Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

‘Fireworks Ignite Noise Complaints’

In response to “Fireworks Ignite Noise Complaints” [New York,June 28, 2006] … We live a few blocks from the Brooklyn waterfront and have been surprised by fireworks on a number of non-holidays, including June 10. Although we love watching these displays, we never cease to be startled and/or concerned — both for our safety and for that of the city we love. On one occasion last year we telephoned both 311 and our local precinct to inquire whether or not we were hearing fireworks. No one knew. In the aftermath of 9/11 it is unnerving to hear loud explosions and to find no one who can confirm that we are not under attack. Requests to our local TV stations to run a crawl alerting viewers to the fireworks have gone unanswered. We don’t want the fireworks stopped, we want them prominently announced so we feel more secure (and so we can join in the fun).

LAURA CONGLETON
DAVID RANDALL
Brooklyn, N.Y.

‘With Terrorists, Let Israel Succeed Where America Has Failed’

Whenever I become dismayed about the incessant Israel bashing from the left wing press, I can usually count on a few journalists to lift my spirits. Once again, Youssef Ibrahim rises to the occasion. In his latest article, “With Terrorists, Let Israel Succeed Where America Has Failed” [Foreign, July 7-9, 2006] he hits every high note. In a bitter irony, Israel’s own self appointed left wing elite — who permeate its court system, its press and its perches in academia — have taken the lead in pummeling Israel into the ground. They would be well advised to follow Mr. Ibrahim’s sage advice, and to let Israel vanquish the Islamis threats, thereby proclaiming victory for both Israel and America. Needless to say, they too will otherwise feel the swords of the “Muslim Fundamentalists and the rotting Arab dictators…”

ADINA KUTNICKI
Ridgewood, N.J.

Please address letters intended for publication to the Editor of The New York Sun. Letters may be sent by e-mail to editor@nysun.com, by facsimile to 212-608-7348, or post to 105 Chambers Street, New York City 10007. Please include a return address and daytime telephone number. Letters may be edited.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use