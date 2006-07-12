Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘Dear Brethren, The War With Israel Is Over’

Mr. Ibrahim has written an article which should be required reading in the Arab World: “Dear Brethren, The War With Israel Is Over” [“Foreign, July 7, 2006]. It presages a passage from darkness to light for the Palestinian people, removed from leaders who all these years have only known how to offer them death and destruction.

LAWRENCE KUZNICK

New York, N.Y.

‘Bloomberg’s America’

In regards to Mayor Bloomberg’s illegal immigration testimony in Pennsylvania [“Bloomberg’s America,” Editorial, July 6, 2006] it is no surprise to the average American or New Yorker that a billionaire and former chief executive officer, Mayor Bloomberg, wants both a guest-worker program and amnesty for illegal aliens. In supporting “the no CEO left behind” guest-worker program endorsed by President Bush, Mr. Bloomberg stated the tired axiom that illegal aliens are “filling low wage, low skill jobs that Americans do not want.” The reason these jobs are low wage is that wealthy CEOs and businessowners (we won’t mention names) would rather not pay their employees a living wage. Now, normally, supply and demand would force these business owners to pay that living wage but let’s take a hypothetical. A former CEO Mayor tells business owners if they use cheap illegal labor he’ll look the other way and then he does everything in his power to see that his nation’s immigration laws are not enforced. The result is what you have today.

TIMOTHY PETRIE

Hoboken, N.J.