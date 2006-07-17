Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘The Education Of William Gates’

Andrew Wolf’s article on “The Education Of William Gates” [OpEd, June 23-25, 2006] was quite interesting, as was the Business Week article about his foundation.

I would ask a simple question, “Why fund failing schools when you can put your money into successful schools?”

Last year the Children’s Scholarship Fund created by the late John Walton and Ted Forstmann, along with the Inner-City Scholarship Fund and the Endowment for Inner-City Education, granted 2,600 partial scholarships to 2,600 grammar school children in the inner city of New York. A similar program for 1,000 additional children is now being planned.

If you can support a broad program to increase scholarships to thousands of grammar and high school students in a proven system that works, doesn’t that make more sense?

In the business world, investors look to buy good business with good management not failed businesses with poor management.

The inner-city Catholic Schools with some 40% of the students being non-Catholics have a graduation rate far superior to public schools in the same areas. The number of graduates going on to four-year colleges is also greatly in excess of the public schools in the same area. We are turning out the future work force of New York and we present a good investment for those interested in advancing inner-city education.

RICHARD SCHMEELK

Chair of the Endowment for Inner-City Education