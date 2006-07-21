Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘Labor Pains’

While the stories and editorials [“Labor Pains,” Editorial, July 18, 2006] on the new Citywide contract have picked up on the partial lifting of the Residency Requirement for city workers, they’ve missed two key points there.

The decades of mandated residency not only affected the city employees covered by it, but also hurt each and every person trying to live in the five boroughs.

It’s simple supply-demand economics. When tens of thousands of city employees, who would otherwise live elsewhere, have to grab up units of housing, the price goes up for everyone. That is, for each and every resident here.

Another point is that the largest single marginal cost for the city, in regards to working age residents, is the corresponding demand for public school seats. Letting these tens of thousands of families move outside the city will significantly reduce the crowding, and tax-supported expenses, of the Department of Education.

Getting rid of the residency rule is a win-win for everyone. Well, except for a few landlords.

DANIEL BURSTEIN

New York, N.Y.

‘McCain Does Manhattan, By the Issues’

In regards to Mr. Stoll’s front page article on July 1, 2006 [New York] John McCain must win the Republican nomination to become the next president of America. He needs the party organization to become more than just a spoiler in the next national election. With the nomination in hand, Mr. McCain’s “independent” resume will enable him to attract many moderate Democratic voters and win the election.

Winning the Republican nomination will be no easy task. The senator has spoken out against his colleagues on numerous occasions. Fences need to be mended. But, Mr. McCain is a supporter of most of the important issues. He is against abortion, against big government and pork barrel spending, for a strong defense, and for the advancement of global trade. Campaign finance reform puts him directly at odds with many of his colleagues. However, this issue should gain more traction over time, in spite of conservative efforts to stop it.

Mr. McCain is not a great orator, but his straight talk style is something most Americans appreciate. Flip-flopping, slick politicians are quickly falling out of favor. Mr. McCain is transparent. He has always spoken his mind on any and all issues, something that the current administration has not done effectively.

SALVATORE BOMMARITO

New York, N.Y.