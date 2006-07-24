Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘‘Stark Reminder’ of Power Woes as City Swelters’

As chairman of the Assembly Committee on Energy, I am responding to your story “‘Stark Reminder’ of Power Woes as City Swelters” [New York, July 19, 2006]. The Assembly, once again, in a bi-partisan fashion, overwhelmingly approved reauthorization of Article X — the expired law which provides a one stop, fast track approval process for power plants — this session.

To expedite negotiations with the Senate, we eliminated several provisions this year, which are now incorporated in separate bills. Once our bill passed, Speaker Sheldon Silver and I called upon the Senate to approve their reauthorization bill and convene a conference committee to work out our differences. Unfortunately, since 2003, the Senate has failed to consider any Article X bill.To be accurate, this week’s reliability crisis in the Metro-New York area is a function of Con Edison’s aging distribution infrastructure rather than a lack of supply. Neverthless, the Senate’s lack of action may lead to further crises down the road.

Governor Pataki, who has not made this critical energy policy a priority, should provide some leadership and urge the Senate to approve our Article X bill or make some attempt to negotiate a threeway agreement and fulfill our responsibility to New York’s energy consumers. If not, this responsibility will befall the next governor, who I am quite sure will provide the leadership currently lacking.

PAUL TONKO

Chairman

Assembly Energy Committee