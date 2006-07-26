Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘ ‘Stark Reminder’ of Power Woes as City Swelters ‘

Contrary to the implication in the Sun’s July 19, 2006 article “‘Stark Reminder’ of Power Woes as City Swelters,” [New York, July 19, 2006] the Partnership for New York City strongly supports the analysis and recommendations of the Mayor’s Energy Policy Task Force and its chairman, Gil Quinones. The energy problems New York City are currently experiencing are not attributable to a shortage of generating capacity which, thanks to local facilities and Indian Point, is adequate for the time being. Our immediate issues stem more from the need for continued investment in upgrading an aging distribution system. The concern we referenced to the Sun is with the State Legislature’s failure to extend the Article X siting law so that, in accordance with the Task Force projections, the city will have the generating capacity it needs to meet demand in 2012. Energy has been a top priority of the Bloomberg Administration, and the Partnership and its members have worked closely with them on a plan that assures there will be no shortage.

KATHRYN WYLDE

President & CEO

Partnership for New York City

‘Ivy King, 90, Roller Derby Queen’

Your obituary of Ivy King, the Roller Derby Queen [Business, July 20, 2006], reminded me, fondly, of when I was in Junior High School in Los Angeles. There was a group of us girls who adored her. We called ourselves the “Ivy League.” We got our dads to take us to Gilmore Stadium to see her whenever she played in L.A. We’d hoop and holler “Ivy! Ivy! Ivy!” She began waving at us. We were thrilled.

What we liked about Ivy was that she was never mean or violent, like most of the others players were, but was a winner who relied on her skill. This was in the late 1930’s and she was our role model … long before “women’s liberation” … inspiring us to find self-esteem in sports.

CHARLOTTE KLEIN

New York, N.Y.