Letters to the Editor

‘A Wal-Mart Primer’

Re: your editorial on August 1, 2006, Wal-Mart’s critics find themselves saddled with an honesty deficit in their ongoing crusade against the popular retailer.

In its politics, Wal-Mart Stores Inc. favors Republican causes rather than those preferred by the political left; and Wal-Mart’s employees seem not to care much for unions or their greedy pursuit of dues revenues. All very damning stuff to the political left, who’ve long since issued marching orders to activists and media allies.

But in choosing not to be honest and up front in their tiresome hectoring of Walmart — professing instead to find its stores somehow boxier and its prices somehow too competitive — the left risks triggering a counter-reaction in which annoyed consumers transfer even more grocery, gasoline and pharmacy purchases over to local superstores.

Will the left then be pleased at finding themselves the catalysts of even more consumer savings?

RON GOODDEN

Atlanta, GA

‘Normal Portion’

Having been a member of Vladimir Jabotinsky’s Betar, I succeeded in getting to Palestine in March 1938 and participated in building our country, as well as serving in World War II. So I read Rabbi Ellenson’s article on Israel and Jabotinsky [“Normal Portion,” Opinion, July 26, 2006] with great excitement. At last somebody has mentioned something about Jabotinksy. He was a great man and an experienced leader.

HARRY LOWENSTEIN

Bronx, N.Y.