Letters to the Editor

‘Dear Brethren, the War With Israel Is Over’

I very much enjoyed “Dear Brethren, the War With Israel Is Over” [July 7, 2006] by your correspondent, Youssef Ibrahim. I congratulate him and your newspaper for publishing such an honest and incisive article. He is one of those gifted writers who does not shirk from telling the truth. As an Egyptian Jew, kicked out by Nasser in 1952 because of religious and political discrimination, I applaud Youssef Ibrahim for trying to wake up the Palestinians to finally stopping to hate their neighbor. Hate is a weapon of mass destruction and Palestinians children deserve a better future.

JOSEPH WAHED

Moraga, Ca.