Letters to the Editor

‘Annan’s Double Standard on Laying the Blame’

I am writing in regards to Mr. Benny Avni’s article, “Annan’s Double Standard on Laying the Blame” [Foreign, July 31, 2006]. He accuses Mr. Annan of double standards in failing to admonish U.N. troops for an alleged massacre in Congo but wasting no time in condemning Israel’s actions in Qana. If there is an ongoing investigation on one issue, does this bar the Secretary of the U.N. from issuing statements on a current unrelated issue? For the sake of efficiency and common sense, one would hope not.

Mr. Avni then points out Mr. Annan’s failure to take note of the Israeli army’s moral code. Is he aware that Israeli strikes on Lebanon have included the Beirut airport, seaports, bridges, roads, factories, medical and relief trucks, mobile telephone and television stations and U.N. posts? Sadly the carnage inflicted upon the Lebanese population does not end here. The Israeli strikes on the Jiyeh power plant on July 13 and 15 caused 25,000 tons of oil to spill into the Mediterranean Sea, causing an environmental disaster. The Jerusalem Post has also reported that Depleted Uranium “bunker buster” munitions are being used by the Israeli army. Amnesty International has warned the Israelis on the use of such weapons, which is a violation of Protocol III of the Convention.

The brunt of his war has been felt by innocent Lebanese civilians.The Lebanon’s death toll now rests at 900 killed, 3,000 wounded, and a quarter of the Lebanese population displaced. How much longer must we wait, how many more lives must be destroyed, and how much more wreckage does the world need to see before we jump on the bandwagon with Mr. Annan in condemning Israel?

AZRA ZAIDI

Douglaston, N.Y.