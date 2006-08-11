Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘The Jihad Against Joe’

Although the August 9, 2006 editorial,”The Jihad Against Joe,” is correct in its assessment that the tactics of Senator Lieberman’s opponents smacked of anti-Semitism, it overlooks the more focused question of who is responsible for such racism. I’m a Democrat appalled by what happened in yesterday’s vote. I lay the blame for this squarely at the feet of Howard Dean and John Kerry, whom I see as having fostered anger against Jews via their opposition to President Bush’s stance on the war in Iraq. They characterize the military action as a battle fought for the benefit of Big Oil and for Israel. As such, when our soldiers come home in body bags, it’s the Jews who ultimately get the blame. In the final analysis, the Connecticut vote stands as a testament to how far the Democrats have gone off course.

TODD BAKER

Dix Hills, N.Y.

‘Israel At War’

The great tragedy that Israel is suffering has the positive effect of revealing to the world Hezbollah’s very real military strength. Lest we believe this is just another rag-tag movement, we are now aware that wiping out Israel is a (again, the word ‘tragic’) first step in the reconstitution of the Caliphate. Wake up world — and Israel, we give you our heartfelt thanks for sustaining these blows, not just for your defense, but on our behalf.

PETER IMPERIALE

New York, N.Y.