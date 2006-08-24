Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘Watts Up, Doc?’

Your editorial [“Watts Up, Doc?,” August 16, 2006] asks why politicians and citizens are so resistant to NYRI’s proposal to erect a 200 mile transmission line through the state when the company assures you that the line will save downstate New Yorkers billions. The answer is:

1. Those who have dealt with the company find them to be sloppy with their facts, deficient in their research, and deceptive, relying on political connections to push their plans through.

2. NYRI’s energy is not aimed at New York City but at the Lower Hudson Valley where unregulated, inefficient growth will stress the city’s infrastructure.

3. Upgrading current facilities and grids will solve most of the problems NYRI addresses.

4. The cheap and plentiful energy that NYRI proposes to bring New York City is growing steadily less cheap and plentiful.

5. If NYRI lowers prices, local generators will be driven out of business and prices will rise again — and rise and rise — but only NYRI and their ilk will benefit.

6. Energy technology is evolving rapidly. By the time NYRI’s project is completed it will most likely no longer be the best option we have.

LYNN PHILLIPS

New York, N.Y.