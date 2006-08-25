Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘The Jews Are Our Dogs’

Joseph Wahed’s Opinion piece on August 22, 2006 referred to an anti-Israel protest July 12 in front of the Israeli consulate in San Francisco, whose organizers were Al Awda, Palestine Right of Return. These protesters chanted, in Arabic, “The Jews are our dogs.” Readers should know that Al Awda was the quiet sponsor of an anti-Israel resolution passed in November by the American version of the Green Party, which calls for a boycott of and divestment from Israel and supports a single state solution. The resolution makes no mention of Palestinian suicide bombings or any other Palestinian acts of aggression.

The passage of this resolution has set a precedent whereby outside pressure groups and special interests can effectively dictate the policy of the whole party. To date efforts by myself and Jewish organizations to rescind the resolution have failed. Though many party members dislike the resolution, they are afraid of speaking out.

Note the writer was a candidate for the U.S. Green Party presidential nomination in 2004 and in 2002 I was the Suffolk County candidate for the House of Representatives in eastern Long Island.

LORNA SALZMAN

East Quogue, N.Y.