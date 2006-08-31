Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘Achilles’ Heel’

While Mark Steyn did an excellent portrayal of the aggressive spirit of Islam, Mr. Steyn states he does not believe that the Islamic radicals have been influenced by the fascist of the 20th Century [Oped, “Achilles’ Heel,” August 28, 2006]. But there is a direct link to the Islamic radicals and the Nazis. Amin Al Husseini was the founder and President of the World Islamic Congress and was also the leader of the SS Hanzar division. During WWII the Hanzar division was made up exclusively of Muslims and numbered over 100,000 members. Al Husseini spent the war in Germany and advised Hitler and Himmler. Al Husseini went on to be one of the founders of the Arab league, a close advisor to Egyptian President Nasser, and a leader of the Pan-Arab movement. He was also a mentor of Yasser Arafat. He is the main person responsible for the ideology of the present day Islamic Fascists.

KRISTINE WITHERS

Jackson Heights, N.Y.