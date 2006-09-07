Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘Spitzer’s Straddle’

Although The New York Sun claims small class sizes are not important [“Spitzer’s Straddle,” Editorial, September 5, 2006], the very schools it champions — private schools and charters, in particular — actively market themselves as having smaller classes than New York City’s public schools.

In fact, the common dominator in nearly every news story on charter schools is that parents are attracted to them because of the smaller classes.

So why is it that parents, teachers, and educational advocates who want to significantly reduce class sizes in all public schools are criticized? Why the double standard?

We want qualified teachers, a safe environment, and small classes for every single one of the 1.1 million children in New York City’s public schools. They deserve nothing less.

RANDI WEINGARTEN

President

United Federation of Teachers

New York, N.Y.