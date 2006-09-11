The New York Sun

Join
National

Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

‘Peres’s Faux Pas’

David Twersky’s article, “Peres’s Faux Pas” [Oped, August 30, 2006] reminds us of the many near-fatal mistakes committed by Shimon Peres. This is the same man, who, when he lost to Benjamin Netanyahu in 1996 in the race for prime minister, declared that the “Israelis” had lost, and the “Jews” had won. For Mr. Peres to give acceptability to a Ned Lamont who encourages talks with Mahmoud Abbas is tantamount to putting Israel into the mouth of the lion. Mr. Abbas, a Holocaust denier, and right-hand assistant to terrorist leader Yasser Arafat, in bed with Hamas, Hezbollah, Fatah, Syria, Iran, and all the terrorist organizations and countries that are threatening the free world.

HELEN FREEDMAN
New York, N.Y.

Please address letters intended for publication to the Editor of The New York Sun. Letters may be sent by e-mail to editor@nysun.com, by facsimile to 212-608-7348, or post to 105 Chambers Street, New York City 10007. Please include a return address and daytime telephone number. Letters may be edited.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use