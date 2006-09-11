Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘Peres’s Faux Pas’

David Twersky’s article, “Peres’s Faux Pas” [Oped, August 30, 2006] reminds us of the many near-fatal mistakes committed by Shimon Peres. This is the same man, who, when he lost to Benjamin Netanyahu in 1996 in the race for prime minister, declared that the “Israelis” had lost, and the “Jews” had won. For Mr. Peres to give acceptability to a Ned Lamont who encourages talks with Mahmoud Abbas is tantamount to putting Israel into the mouth of the lion. Mr. Abbas, a Holocaust denier, and right-hand assistant to terrorist leader Yasser Arafat, in bed with Hamas, Hezbollah, Fatah, Syria, Iran, and all the terrorist organizations and countries that are threatening the free world.

HELEN FREEDMAN

New York, N.Y.