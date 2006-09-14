Letters to the Editor

The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘Historic Primary Takes Shape in Minnesota’

In regard to Josh Gerstein’s September 5, 2006 article [Josh Gerstein, Historic Primary Takes Shape in Minnesota,” September 5, 2006], on November 7 there will be a historic event, that is for sure. Minnesota will elect the first Independent female to Congress, Tammy Lee. The winner of the Democratic Primary will face not only Al Fine from the GOP but also Tammy Lee from Minnesota’s major third party, the Independence Party. The voter in the 5th District will have a strong alternative to the Democratic Party winner. Since GOP is not a real factor in the 5th District — the most the GOP has received is 28% in the 5th District — we are the fiscally conservative, social progressive option in the upcoming election.

ERIC PETERSON
Campaign Manager
Tammy Lee For Congress
Golden Valley, MN

