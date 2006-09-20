Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘Khatemi at Harvard’

In regard to your editorial, “Khatemi at Harvard,” [August 31, 2006] Although I am equally dismayed as you are at the anti-Semitic remarks you expose in your Editorial coming from the former President of Iran, I would still welcome his visit to Harvard. I hold an admittedly tenuous belief that even our harshest enemies should be engaged in a process of constructive dialogue, and if the government fails in this, why not let our greatest University take up the task? If one person, be it a student, faculty member, or any audience member, can perhaps move Mr. Khatemi to some semblance of understanding of who we truly are, some purpose will have been served.

BERNARD LANGS

New Providence, N.J.

Mr. Khatemi was the first Muslim leader to extend condolence to America, for the horrible crimes perpetrated on September 11, 2001, and he denounced the terrorist perpetrators in the strongest language possible in his General Assembly speech later on that month. Mr. Khatemi is a distinguished member of U.N.’s “Alliance of Civilizations” and counts as his legacy his initiative of Dialogue Among Civilizations, promoting a culture of tolerance, listening, and reciprocity. Representing a progressive, moderate Islam, Mr. Khatemi’s call to “replace hostility and confrontation with discourse and understanding” should not be lost on either America or Iran. Instead of welcoming Mr. Khatemi to New York as a gesture of dialogue between Iran and America, which can have salutary effect on the Middle East peace issues, you have chosen the predicted path of vilification and even character assassination, sad to say.

KAVEH AFRASIABI

Director

NGO, Global Interfaith Peace

Cambridge, MA