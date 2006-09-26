Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘Progressive?’

In regard to your editorial, “Progressive?” on September 5, 2006, income inequality isn’t a matter of economic policy, it’s just mathematics. As long as employers give across-the-board pay raises, the gap will continue to grow. If every worker in America got a 5% raise for each of the next 10 years the gap between the highest and lowest paid employee would grow by 55%.

The only way to reduce the wage gap would be to give a higher percentage raise to the workers on the bottom of the pay scale and a lower raise to those making the most. This would destroy the incentive to take on more responsibility and move on to a higher paid job.

Why would anyone get additional education or training or work harder to get a smaller raise?

If a way could be found to immediately double everyone’s income, the New York Times and other liberal publications would oppose it because it would increase income inequality.

ANDRE MONTERO

Professor

Business Department

Kingsborough Community College

Brooklyn, N.Y.