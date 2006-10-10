Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘The Spin Doctors’

Andrew Wolf states [Op-ed, “The Spin Doctors,” September 29-October 1, 2006], “This prevalent teaching methodology is the common thread that directs our national march to mediocrity.”

At almost the end of my thirty-four year long teaching career, I was directed to change the seating arrangement in my classroom from rows to groups, develop an atmosphere of “productive noise,” and construct mini-lessons. The new “balanced literacy” model was filled with layered components and the classroom was mandated to be have visual and heady appeal.

A student shortly pleaded to “go back to the old way of learning,” which was a more no-frills and basic textbook approach. I discussed this with my supervisor, and I was told it was my fault my students didn’t like the new style. I had not properly motivated the students or successfully implemented the model. The whole system has become like scenes in “Alice Through the Looking Glass.”

MARJORIE LEVINE

New York, N.Y.