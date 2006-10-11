Letters to the Editor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘The Axis Bomb’

As you write in your editorial “The Axis Bomb” [Editorial, October 10, 2006], the Axis of Evil “is more than a rhetorical flourish.” There is every reason in the world to fear that North Korea will share its technology with Iran. North Korea has always been a member of the Marxist-Islamic alliance.

In 1950, North Korea invaded South Korea and then fought a war against United Nations forces, mostly Americans. That war was fought on the Korean peninsula. Once, only once, did North Korea send its forces far away to fight in someone else’s war. In 1973, North Korea sent not only planes but pilots to Egypt to fight against Israel during the Yom Kippur War (reported in the online edition of Asia Times on June 21, 2006).

Iran does not share a border with Israel, nor do its interests conflict with those of Israel. Nevertheless, President Ahmadinejad has called for Israel to be wiped off the map. North Korea is not even near Israel, but it has directly participated in a war against it, more than Iran has ever done. The world should certainly fear North Korean nuclear weapons.

GEORGE JOCHNOWITZ

New York, N.Y.