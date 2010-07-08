Mother Russia’s Finest

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — Well, well, well — now it appears that even the Soviet — strike that — the Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin is afflicted by the general mediocrity of the moment. There was never any reason to doubt that the Soviet grasp of the third-rate and meretricious should not survive into the Russian Renaissance. A Zil, the cumbersome Soviet limousine, is still a Zil—and no one ever buys a Russian computer if there is one or a Russian hamburger. Yet, frankly I had fears that at least in espionage the SVR, as the Russians call the foreign arm of their new KGB, had maintained standards for intelligence gathering and all the unseemly things that go with it. It was reputedly among the world’s best, right up there with the Israelis, the British, and — on a good — day the CIA and the FBI. But now it appears that with the arrests of 11 “agents of influence” it is as amateurish as everything else associated with most governments world-wide, at least at the present moment. And to think Mr. Putin is a former KGB officer and a pretty good one. It must be galling.

In London last week where I was, the affair was played up much splashier than here in the United States. The British journalists have a better sense for a news story, which is why British journalism is not in such dire straits as it is here. They played the femme fatale angle perfectly, and they even discovered a grim business connection with some shadowy Brit and the tyrant, Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe. When I arrived back in the United States, July 4th night, I had been fully advised on the matter by the London newspapers. It was astonishing how American journalists missed the mediocrity. Some of the Russian spies had gone native or almost.

Oh sure, there were the true believers. The lefty journalist who wrote for El Diario La Prensa whose cover was blown back in January 14, 2000 and implicated others inadvertently for years. Also her idiot husband, the prof, who in self-incriminating testimony after his arrest said he loved his son, but “would not violate his loyalty to the ‘Service’ even for his son.” But then there were the “Murphys,” “Donald Heathfield,” and his lovely wife, “Tracy Foley.” All the above names are either stolen or made up. Why did they have to take Irish sounding names? Why not Goldfarb or Finkelstein? Is it the old Soviet residual of anti-Semitism? Yet they are perfectly serviceable names — especially if you are living in New York.

The “Murphys” certainly seemed to be going native, and I would worry about them if I were Mr. Putin. Remember all you have heard about “conspicuous consumption” and the Yanks? In 2009 the Murphys thought they should own their home in Montclair, New Jersey, and they gave their handler an earful when he objected. Earlier, an agent had lamented to Mr. Murphy, “I’m so happy I’m not your handler.” He distributed monies to these “agents of influence” and is now on the lam in Cyprus or perhaps he has fled the island. As for the Murphys, they are now in custody. They were trained in a topflight Russian “espionage school,” reports the Los Angeles Times. So maybe they will hold their tongues, but I am not so sure. That house in Montclair would be a lovely safe house for a couple of renamed Irish who might sing.

Of course, the spy who really attracted the Brits’ eyes and has got to have had the same effect here, is the curvaceous twenty-eight-year-old, red-haired, doe-eyed beauty, Anna Chapman, nee Kushchenko, whose father was from the old KGB and presumably knows a thing or two. Rather oddly, he directed her to the authorities. That was it. Before her arrest, she had cut an active figure on both sides of the Atlantic. She married a British citizen. Picked up with playboys and frequented Annabel’s and Tramp in Britain. After five years she left for America, but not before working with the shady Ken Sharpe and her father for a company, Southern Union, with connections to Mugabe. Over here she lived a similarly fast life of nightclubs, rich men, and connections that do not add up. Supposedly she had fifty employees working for her company. Possibly it helped finance the spy ring.

What we do know is that, after years of gathering information from these lunkheads, the FBI moved in pretty spectacularly. Something triggered their rapid arrests. Maybe we shall know in the months ahead, maybe not. What is obvious is that the FBI has had a good couple of weeks and MI5 too. Their reputations glow. It is the KGB/SVR I worry about. This could be a PR disaster.

R. Emmett Tyrrell, Jr. is the founder and editor in chief of The American Spectator and an adjunct scholar at the Hudson Institute. His new book is After the Hangover: the Conservatives’ Road to Recovery.