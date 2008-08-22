This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘New Embassy Is a Firm U.S. Flag in China’

The last sentence of “New Embassy Is a Firm U.S. Flag in China” informs us that “the Chinese have set up a secondary perimeter to guard against North Korean refugees who sometimes jump embassy walls seeking asylum” [Foreign, “New Embassy Is a Firm U.S. Flag in China,” August 9, 2008].

America and South Korea should both announce that all North Korean refugees will be welcome if they succeed in reaching an embassy.

When did the Berlin Wall fall? After Hungary unexpectedly allowed thousands of East German tourists to cross the border from Hungary into Austria in 1989. After that, Czechoslovakia allowed East Germans to enter the country and proceed legally to West Germany. It was mass emigration from East Germany that led to the end of the regime.

America should do everything in its power to enable North Koreans to leave their country. It may or may not lead to the end of the horrible Kim Dynasty, but it would be a humanitarian act in any event.

GEORGE JOCHNOWITZ

New York, N.Y.

‘McCain for New York?’

Certainly if John McCain decides to contest New York in the forthcoming election and surprises the pundits with a win, then this would only confirm my belief that New York voters are the most savvy people in the nation [Editorial, “McCain for New York?” August 19, 2008].

Certainly the citizens of that state have now recognized the empty rhetoric of his opponent as well as the shifting positions to gain political advantage.

A McCain win would be a triumph of substance over image and a credit to the citizens of the state of New York.

NELSON MARANS

Silver Spring, Md.