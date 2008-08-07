This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

“New Law Allows Residents To Fight Unwanted Flyers,” concerning the distribution of public flyers, is disappointing to residents of New York City who cherish free speech [New York, August 4, 2008].

Perhaps state Senator Frank Padavan, a Republican, state Assemblyman Mark Weprin, a Democrat, and Council Member Simcha Felder, who all support this legislation, have forgotten about the First Amendment.

Consider the great obstacles challengers face as candidates for public office. Incumbent members of the Republican state Senate, Democratic state Assembly, or Democratic City Council have direct access to tax revenue to pay for numerous mailings on a regular basis.

Remember the 2005 scandal concerning the City Council speaker, Gifford Miller, and his mailings to voters prior to the Democratic mayoral primary?

Public officials on the city, state, and federal level waste tens of millions of dollars each year on these mailings. By coincidence, they accelerate in volume several months prior to election time. They might be cleverly disguised as public service announcements, but in reality they are an extension of their reelection campaign efforts.

Underdog candidates — Senator Padavan should know about his fellow Republican Party candidates — have no funding, but must count on volunteers to do door-to-door literature drops. Is this outlawed under this legislation as well?

Many mom and pop stores can’t afford the expensive mailings or ads that Senator Padavan, Assemblyman Weprin, and Council Member Felder — along with their colleagues — regularly take out offering holiday greetings all year long.

Small businesses provide jobs to students and seniors who deliver their flyers door to door.

LAWRENCE PENNER

Great Neck, N.Y.