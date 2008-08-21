This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘Obama’s Republicans’

Your recent editorial was brilliant [Editorial, “Obama’s Republicans,” August 13, 2008].

It got me thinking about the liberal drive to make America more like Europe.

My question to them is this: “Why would we want to make America more like Europe when so many of our ancestors tried so hard to get out of Europe and come to America?”

ARTHUR HORN

East Windsor, N.J.

‘Salary Talks May Lead to Home Health Aide Strike’

Home care workers are the backbone of the home care industry [New York, “Salary Talks May Lead to Home Health Aide Strike,” August 7, 2008]. Without them, many home care patients are unable to stay in their homes and community.

Because home care aides are critical to delivering care, it behooves agencies to provide competitive wages and benefits, but, as with any business, agencies must still operate within their organization’s financial resources.

The home care industry faces unique business challenges such as a reliance on government-set rates and working in an environment where regulatory requirements result in increased administrative and compliance costs.

Additionally, New York agencies have received cutbacks in government Medicare and Medicaid funding year after year and are slated for cuts through 2011.

If agencies could pay workers more they would gladly do so to assure adequate availability of workers and care of patients.

HCP looks forward to working with government officials to reduce and simplify costly compliance measures and secure sufficient reimbursement to recruit and retain workers with competitive wages and benefits.

PHYLLIS WANG

President

New York State Association of Health Care Providers East Greenbush, N.Y.