‘Our Moral Standing’

Thank you for your recent editorial, “Our Moral Standing,” which captured precisely my feelings about this country [Editorial, “Our Moral Standing,” August 29, 2008].

As a lifelong Democrat, though not as it turns out a liberal one, living on the Upper East Side, I have had difficulty reconciling my feelings about America with those of most people I know.

I simply don’t understand the hostile perspective towards this country of people who enjoy the benefits of being American citizens.

I agree that our country is not perfect and that we must continue to work towards a better world.

However, that does not require that we denigrate our country. As a grateful immigrant once said to me: “America is a great country.”

That is the premise that we must start from.

DEBORAH BREZNAY

New York, N.Y.