The Politics of Fashion Week

Both national political conventions are now over, and it may be years before the host cities know whether they reaped any long-term benefits. New Yorkers, though, continue to enjoy the benefits of hosting the 1992 Democratic National Convention, for which three events were created that still annually promote New York City.

This week, New York is celebrating Fashion Week — a world-renowned event, attracting global press coverage and fashion-insiders from around the world, which got its start at the 1992 convention. For that occasion, New York ’92, the public-private hosting organization, created “New York is Fashion,” a fashion show for convention delegates that, for the first time, brought together all of New York’s leading designers and their latest creations under one tent.

Orchestrated by Fern Mallis, then with the Council of Fashion Designers of America, who now runs Fashion Week in New York for IMG Fashion, the event set the precedent for “Seventh on Sixth” — the New York fashion show that followed the next year and ultimately became what we now know as Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.

This fall’s Fashion Week is expected to generate $233 million in direct visitor spending for New York City and attract 116,000 attendees to the tents at Bryant Park, according to the New York City Economic Development Corporation. The total economic impact for the week is estimated at $391 million. Fashion Week now takes place in New York twice a year — in the fall and in the spring.

And that’s not all. On Sunday, September 14, New Yorkers can enjoy “Broadway on Broadway,” the free outdoor concert held annually in Times Square by the Broadway theaters. First held in July of 1992 for delegates of the Democratic Convention, as well as the public, it drew an audience of 50,000 people that year and has continued to draw similar sized crowds ever since.

This year it will be hosted by Drew Lachey of “Spamalot.” Times Square will be closed to traffic between 43rd and 47th Streets, and the casts of 14 current and upcoming Broadway musicals will perform to kick off the fall season.

Throughout the summer, New Yorkers were able to enjoy Restaurant Week, which also was originally created for the 1992 convention. Organized by New York ’92, with the crucial involvement of Tim and Nina Zagat of the Zagat Guides and famed restaurateur Joe Baum, Restaurant Week initially featured a $19.92 prix fixe lunch that delegates and all New Yorkers could enjoy.

This year, Restaurant Week featured more than 200 of New York’s finest restaurants, which each offered a three-course $24.07 prix fixe lunch. Restaurant Week 2008 ran for two weeks in late July before its success caused it to be extended through Labor Day.

When cities host national political conventions, they expect to benefit in the short term from the economic infusion of having 35,000 convention attendees in town for nearly a week and from the global press attention that comes with the event. The short-term economic impact of the 1992 Democratic National Convention was estimated at the time to be more than $300 million. That represented a ten-fold return on the cost of hosting the Convention.

But New York created events for that occasion with lasting value, and the return on that investment continues to benefit all New Yorkers to this day. The economic impact of those events — now in their 16th year — runs easily into the billions.

No other host city has created events with lasting benefits that come anywhere close to New York’s.

Mr. Miller, chief operating officer of Goodman Media International, was CEO of New York’92.