‘Untying a Georgian Knot’

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022.

The splendid analysis of the South Ossetia-Abkhazia situation by Hillel Halkin should be required reading by the Bush administration and both candidates for president [Oped, “Untying a Georgian Knot,” August 12, 2008].

Others have spoken of respecting Georgia’s sovereignty, but what about the yearnings for independence of the two provinces that never wanted to be a part of Georgia?

The damage of Russia’s roll into Georgia has been widely featured, but ignored was the damage of Georgia’s roll into the two unwilling provinces.

Only Mr. Halkin addressed the whole picture, the inconsistencies, and the historical backdrop. Thank you.

BEATRICE WILLIAMS-RUDE

New York, N.Y.

‘Geneva and the Hostages’

Your editorial is correct — the International Red Cross puts the sanctity of their symbol ahead of the freedom of the American hostages [Editorial, “Geneva and the Hostages,” August 8, 2008].

I heard the outrage of not only the International Red Cross but the left generally as this was reported on Amy Goodman’s radio show, “Democracy Now.”

But this is not surprising. When, in 1976, Israeli commandos used deception to raid the Ugandan airport to free hostages, that operation was brought to the United Nations and Israel was sought to be condemned for infringement of Ugandan sovereignty.

I wonder whether these critics would think it would be proper in both the Ugandan and Colombian situations for the raiders to apologize to the captors for their deceit and see to it that the hostages were returned to their captors?

GERALD DEUTSCH

Glen Head, N.Y.

