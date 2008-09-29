What New York Owes Vets

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

There are more than 1,200 New Yorkers currently deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan and more than 8,000 have served since the conflicts started in 2001. When these brave men and women return home they will need more than parades and accolades to ensure a healthy and successful transition back to civilian life. By virtue of their service to our country and the sacrifices they have made, we owe them our best efforts. Simply put, we need to do more for our veterans.

One of the enduring lessons of Vietnam is the acknowledgment that however unpopular a war may be, when veterans return home they should be treated as the heroes they are and given the help they deserve. We all remember homeless veterans on the streets of New York after Vietnam — that mistake must not be repeated again. Already, estimates have placed the number of homeless veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan in New York City and Long Island as high as 6,000.

New York’s veterans not only face an increasingly sour economy and an uncertain job market when they return from duty, but additional hardships which civilians often don’t. A survey done by Military.com showed that 81% of soldiers surveyed felt that they were not fully prepared to enter the civilian workforce. Seventy-six percent reported an inability to translate military skills into civilian life, and 64% of employers felt that veterans need additional assistance making a successful transition into the civilian job seeking market.

As a result, the number of veterans not in the work force jumped to 23% in 2005 from 10% in 2000, according to a report prepared for the Veterans Affairs Department. The same report found that among young returning vets — between the ages of 20 and 24 — half of those who had gained steady employment still earned less than $25,000 a year.

New York has an opportunity to do the right thing and to be a leader for cities across our country by easing the transition and avoiding the problems that plagued the post-Vietnam era. Those returning home to New York don’t want a handout; they merely want guidance and assistance in transitioning back to life at home. They have all shown great bravery and sacrifice. Some have led troops in combat, but have never had to wear a tie to work. That’s why I’m proposing the New York Veterans Employment Training Sponsorship. The program is modeled on a highly successful initiative in Los Angeles County, aimed at providing paid internships to city veterans.

Under the program, city agencies would set aside or create fully paid 12-month internships for veterans. Vets would also be provided with one-on-one mentors who can help them expand on the skills they honed in the military and help them learn those skills necessary for civilian employment. In New York, this would mean professional positions within city departments and agencies where they adjust to working in a civilian environment, while building on the tools they learned in the military. The professional experience, combined with the mentoring program, will help the vets help themselves and will provide the guidance and assistance needed to ensure a smooth transition.

New York City will benefit as well, and it’s easy to see why. In Los Angeles, agencies like the sheriff’s department, fire department, and emergency services have benefited from veterans filling permanent positions when they become open. I visited with government officials in Los Angeles who are implementing the program and they are thrilled by its success. They reported that vets’ bravery, maturity, and ability to work as a team made them a valuable addition to their agencies. These are qualities and skills that New York always needs and certainly values.

Vietnam shows us the long-term consequences of failing to assist veteran reentry into civilian life. From unemployment to homelessness to less easily tracked issues — like divorce, depression, and substance abuse — the consequences of inaction are clear. In 2006, on any given night, around 190,000 veterans were homeless. This is shameful — and we here in New York have a chance to get it right.

Good jobs when veterans return back to New York will be a good route to a self-sustaining middle-class life, they will provide dignity, a sense of purpose, and reaffirm our commitment to these brave American who are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice.

Councilman Gioia represents the 26th district of New York City, representing Woodside, Sunnyside, Maspeth, Long Island City, and Astoria. He is the chairman of the Council Committee on Oversight and Investigation.