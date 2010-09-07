Why I Like Tony Blair

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON – Tony Blair I like.

The left is always lecturing us conservatives on

moderation. It would do us good, they say. If only we were moderate we might win the

fall elections. Yet, we are likely to go for people like Joe Miller in Alaska and the dreaded

Sharron Angle in Nevada, and we are going to get clobbered, or at least not win as

thumpingly as expected. For some reason, this troubles sages like E.J. Dionne and Sam

Tanenhaus. I sense they cry to crocodile tears, but maybe I have misperceived them.

Maybe they really wish us the best. Is it another manifestation of the Liberal Death Wish?

As the Liberals approach the Islamofascists they clearly have it, and as they approach the

economy a death wish is all I see. Maybe they have it with conservatism too.

So take heart E. J. and Sam. I like Tony. Do you? Is he centrist enough?

He has summed up his world-view in his new autobiography, “A Journey: My

Political Life,” and I admire it. If he does not write in the most scintillating prose, at least

it is his prose. That is more than I can say of any politician on either side of the pond

today. Says he: “I profoundly disagree with the statist, so-called Keynesian response to

the economic crisis; I believe we should be projecting strength and determination abroad,

not weakness and uncertainty; I think now is the moment for more government reform,

not less; and I am convinced we have a huge opportunity for engagement with the new

emerging and emerged powers in the world, particularly China….”

In his autobiography he is for markets, for engaging the jihadists, and for the

special relationship with America, according to excerpts from the book published in the

Wall Street Journal this past weekend. Reading the book in full will be illuminating. I am

particularly curious about how Blair took over one of the most dogmatic socialist parties

in Europe and made it, well, rather conservative.

On the economic crisis he says the market “did not fail.” A part of it failed and

then the “sub-prime” mortgages were “spliced and diced” and sold around the world

with no sense of “the underlying risk or value….” He says that “government also failed.

Regulations failed. Politicians failed. Monetary policy failed. Debt became too cheap.”

So why are Barney Frank and Christopher Dodd still at work in the very areas they

screwed up? Well, because regulations do not always regulate. Had regulators called for

action, “We would have acted. But they didn’t say that.”

Blair extends his comments to Islam, where he argues there is a strain of violence.

The West can respond to it, but “it can only be actually eliminated by those within

Islam.” Regarding the phrase “war on terror,” “People distrusted this, partly for its

directness, partly because it seemed too limited….Yet if what we are fighting is not a war,

what is it?” Here, here, Tony.

Finally, my new best friend — at least among pols — adds, “I find the insouciance

towards the decline of the trans-Atlantic relationship, on both sides of the ocean, a little

shocking.” I guess he means insouciance among all the Western powers for concerted

action. Okay, I shall go along with this, but if it means that we who act resolutely have to

dally with the non-English Speaking peoples I shall do so reluctantly. The fact is that the

English-Speaking peoples take action. When we give a veto to the French or the Germans

or the Russians there is always the danger that they will put profits for their industries an for their corrupt politicians before strategic considerations. We saw this in the Oil-for-Food scam, and we shall be hearing more in the months ahead.

For now, let us give Tony Blair a careful hearing. He risked a great deal for his

beliefs and deserves to be taken seriously. I have yet to see a politician on either side

of the Atlantic make such a compelling case. Paul Johnson, the historian, got me a last

minute appointment to meet Blair at Number 10 while on a quick trip to London years

ago. I passed on it, as my flight was booked. Ever since I have been kicking myself. Talk

about penny wise, pound foolish.

Mr. Tyrrell, editor-in-chief of the American Spectator, is a contributing editor of The New York Sun.