Why We Need Bolton

The controversy which is surrounding the appointment of Ambassador John Bolton has been intense. From the moment Mr. Bolton arrived in Turtle Bay, I have been working with him and observing him in action. I do this in my capacity as president of the United Nations Development Corporation. I have a long record in support of the World Body and its ideals. My own conclusion, after a careful review of the Bolton track record of the last five years, is that he possesses attributes which are much needed at this time.

Describing his record as under secretary of State for arms control and international security affairs, in March 2005, Secretary of State Rice stated, “John helped build a coalition of more than 60 countries to help combat the spread of the weapons of mass destruction through the President’s Proliferation Security Initiative. John played a key diplomatic role in our sensitive negotiations with Libya when that nation made the wise choice to give up its pursuit of weapons of mass destruction. And John was the chief negotiator of the Treaty of Moscow, which was signed by Presidents Putin and Bush to reduce nuclear warheads by two-thirds. John was the principal architect behind the initiative that finally led the United Nations General Assembly to repeal the notorious resolution that equated Zionism and racism. John is personally committed to the future success of the United Nations and he will be a strong voice for reform.”

Speaking of his own record at his original confirmation hearing, Mr. Bolton stated as follows, “My record over the many years demonstrates clear support for effective multilateral diplomacy. Whether it be the Proliferation Security Initiative, the G-8 global partnership or adopting UN resolutions, working closely with others is essential to ensuring a safer world. We all agree that there are numerous challenges facing the United States and the security of our country and all freedom-loving peoples must be protected. Close cooperation and the time–honored tradition of frank communication is central to achieving our mutually held objectives.”

After nearly a year serving as an interim appointee, Mr. Bolton has a long list of accomplishments as ambassador. It includes working with the Security Council and Interpol to strengthen sanctions against Al-Qaida, working with the Security Council to revise and lift sanctions in Liberia to promote democracy, and leading Security Council colleagues in imposing sanctions on individuals contributing to genocide in Darfur. Mr. Bolton also led the Security Council in adopting resolutions calling for the arrest of the former dictator of Liberia, Charles Taylor. In recent months, Mr. Bolton helped to negotiate a Security Council statement calling on Iran to suspend uranium enrichment, and led Security Council efforts to condemn North Korea for recent missile launches. Mr. Bolton also led the negotiation to create the new United Nations Peacebuilding Commission.

In an effort to reform management at the United Nations, Mr. Bolton organized a large coalition of member states in support of management reform and negotiated several resolutions that were adopted by the General Assembly.

Senator Voinovich of Ohio, who had openly opposed his nomination last year, recently publicly endorsed Mr. Bolton. In an opinion piece published in the Washington Post, Mr. Voinovich praised Mr. Bolton for his demonstrated ability “to work with others and follow the president’s lead by working multilaterally.” Mr. Voinovich warned that at this dangerous time the United States cannot afford to have an ambassador at the U.N. who does not have Congress’ full support. Senator Schumer stated that a Democratic filibuster of Mr. Bolton’s nomination is “unlikely.”

In addition, the minority leader, Senator Reid of Nevada, has not committed to mounting another filibuster attempt. Sixty votes are required to bring about filibuster in the nomination, and it now appears that the filibuster idea has not gained the momentum for action.

One of the most vexatious and complex areas of concern is the Middle East. In this area, we have Israel, a longtime ally of the United States, threatened with destruction by a group of hostile neighbors whose stated objective is to destroy Israel. Mr. Bolton has consistently demonstrated the resolute and tough side of his persona making it clear that the United States stands with Israel and that successful negotiation must encompass absolute guarantees of Israel’s continued existence. The rancor surrounding these discussions appears deep and irreconcilable and only the most hardheaded advocacy is likely to prevail.

Two other areas of grave concern are Iran and North Korea. Both of these hot-spots involve the potential development of nuclear weapons along with the ability to deliver them over long distances.Such intercontinental threats will require the most dexterous and tough responses from the United States and its coalition partners. Mr. Bolton seems to be an appropriate person to represent our country and its allies in this difficult area.

Ambassador Bolton’s future objectives were well summarized by his own words at his nomination hearing on July 27, 2006 in which he said: “The need for a strong and effective United Nations remains as powerful today as ever. As President Bush has declared, now more than ever, the U.N. must play a critical role as it strives to fulfill the dreams and hopes and aspirations of its original promise to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war, to reaffirm faith in fundamental human rights, and to promote social progress and better standards of life in larger freedom.”